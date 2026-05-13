L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Reacts to A.I. Violence in Pro-Spencer Pratt Videos

Karen Bass is reacting to A.I.-generated political ads that cast her as The Joker and Spencer Pratt as The Dark Knight ... and she says things are getting too violent for her taste.

The mayor of Los Angeles sat down with CNN's Elex Michaelson -- a former "TMZ Live" guest host -- and responded to some of the striking visuals in the attack ads.

Bass feels the content is "taking on a violent turn" ... and she says it's worrisome because "when your messages are so hateful, or when you demonize people, then you do provoke people who are unstable."

She also says Spencer being portrayed as a superhero just isn't how things work ... explaining we look for heroes in times of need and Spencer is playing into that, but we need real people to create change.

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe @charliebcurran

Karen says she'd never heard of the reality TV star or "The Hills" before he got into politics following the deadly wildfires that burned down his home ... and she took shots at his supposed lack of "background or knowledge in how our government works."