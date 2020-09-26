With most of us stuck at home these days, it seems like these stars have taken matters into their own hands and have gone searching for a change of scenery ... And in honor of National Public Lands Day we're sharing these scenic snaps with you!

Celebs such as Jasmine Tookes, Kendall Jenner, and Stormi Henley are just some of the stars to name that have been exploring some trails!

Join in on the outdoor adventures by taking a look through our gallery of hiking hotties ... See all the famous faces looking just as good as the view!