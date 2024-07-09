Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes For Vaping Indoors

BLACKPINK's Jennie Fesses Up to Vaping Indoors ... Sorry 'Bout That!!!

jennie from blackpink vaping
Getty Composite

Jennie from the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK is owning up to rippin' clouds indoors ... apologizing for smoking a vape after a video made rounds on social media.

The brief clip was posted to Jennie's personal vlog last week ... showing her sitting in a chair as she got her makeup and hair done prior to last month's Jacquemus fashion show in Italy.

At one point in the prep, Jennie is spotted putting a device up to her lips ... and moments later, she blows vapor out of her mouth with the crew standing nearby.

The move got some backlash from BLACKPINK fans ... and on Tuesday, Jennie's Odd Atelier label addressed the criticism head-on.

Jennie Kim's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Jennie Hot Shots Launch Gallery

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie's behavior in the content released on the 2nd," OA said in a statement. "Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistakes of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff."

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

The label says the singer -- who also starred in HBO's "The Idol" -- also reached out to all staffers in attendance to ask for forgiveness, and promised she will display "a more mature and better image in the future."

BLACKPINK Through The Years
Launch Gallery
BLACKPINK THROUGH THE YEARS Launch Gallery
Getty

Many are coming to Jennie's defense, though ... with Blinks (a fandom name for BLACKPINK) pointing out how K-pop idols are held to unnecessary standards.

Stars Smoking Vape Pens
Launch Gallery
stars smoking vapes Launch Gallery
Getty

The apology comes amid the group's solo endeavors ... with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé -- who headlined Coachella in 2023 -- all branching out and doing their own thing in recent months.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later