BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes For Vaping Indoors

Jennie from the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK is owning up to rippin' clouds indoors ... apologizing for smoking a vape after a video made rounds on social media.

The brief clip was posted to Jennie's personal vlog last week ... showing her sitting in a chair as she got her makeup and hair done prior to last month's Jacquemus fashion show in Italy.

Jennie smoking Vape 💨 in her vlog pic.twitter.com/yi3DH8DsQW — no na (@nona15648321) July 8, 2024 @nona15648321

At one point in the prep, Jennie is spotted putting a device up to her lips ... and moments later, she blows vapor out of her mouth with the crew standing nearby.

The move got some backlash from BLACKPINK fans ... and on Tuesday, Jennie's Odd Atelier label addressed the criticism head-on.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie's behavior in the content released on the 2nd," OA said in a statement. "Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistakes of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff."

The label says the singer -- who also starred in HBO's "The Idol" -- also reached out to all staffers in attendance to ask for forgiveness, and promised she will display "a more mature and better image in the future."

Many are coming to Jennie's defense, though ... with Blinks (a fandom name for BLACKPINK) pointing out how K-pop idols are held to unnecessary standards.