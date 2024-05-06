Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

BLACKPINK's Lisa Poses With Max Verstappen At Miami Grand Prix

BLACKPINK's Lisa Solo Time With Max Verstappen ... At Miami GP

Lisa Poses With Max Verstappen At Miami Grand Prix

Two GOATs came face-to-face ahead of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix ... with Max Verstappen and BLACKPINK's Lisa snapping a photo together during the weekend's festivities!!

The big moment went down prior to the Red Bull driver's second-place finish to McLaren racer Lando Norris' fantastic win on Sunday ... a rarity, as Max has dominated the track for the past three seasons.

Max Verstappen On The Track
Launch Gallery
Max Verstappen On The Track Launch Gallery
Getty

Lisa was among the many superstar celebrities in attendance ... as we previously reported, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was front and center throughout the weekend too.

Lisa's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lisa's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As for Lisa, she has been independently making noise following the announcement of her new record label, LLOUD, even hitting up Coachella to promote the venture.

But, don't start shipping the two together just yet -- Max is happily dating Kelly Piquet, and Lisa is with super-rich Frédéric Arnault.

BLACKPINK Through The Years
Launch Gallery
blackpink through the years Launch Gallery
Getty

It just goes to show F1 is globally killing it ... as Lisa is one of the biggest names in K-pop, and whether it's with BLACKPINK or solo -- she's at the top of everyone's list.

Stars in Miami for the F1 Grand Prix 2024
Launch Gallery
Stars in Miami for the F1 Grand Prix! Launch Gallery
Getty

Max ended up finishing second in the race ... but like we said, that's not usually expected, as the guy almost always finishes first.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later