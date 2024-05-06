BLACKPINK's Lisa Poses With Max Verstappen At Miami Grand Prix

Two GOATs came face-to-face ahead of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix ... with Max Verstappen and BLACKPINK's Lisa snapping a photo together during the weekend's festivities!!

The big moment went down prior to the Red Bull driver's second-place finish to McLaren racer Lando Norris' fantastic win on Sunday ... a rarity, as Max has dominated the track for the past three seasons.

Lisa was among the many superstar celebrities in attendance ... as we previously reported, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was front and center throughout the weekend too.

As for Lisa, she has been independently making noise following the announcement of her new record label, LLOUD, even hitting up Coachella to promote the venture.

But, don't start shipping the two together just yet -- Max is happily dating Kelly Piquet, and Lisa is with super-rich Frédéric Arnault.

It just goes to show F1 is globally killing it ... as Lisa is one of the biggest names in K-pop, and whether it's with BLACKPINK or solo -- she's at the top of everyone's list.