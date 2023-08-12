Tom Brady Jets To Birmingham City Match After Attending Blackpink Concert

Busy 24 hours for Tom Brady -- the retired NFL superstar was swarmed by fans at a local pub while supporting his new English soccer team on Saturday ... but first, he took his daughter to a BLACKPINK concert in the States.

TB12 was among the Blinks for the K-pop group's sold-out show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday ... with one fan snapping a shot of the seven-time Super Bowl champ soaking in the experience.

Brady admitted he was a bit out of his element at the show ... joking on X that the image was, "the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂."

But before the quarterback could get "DDU-DU DDU-DU" out of his head, the guy was already hopping across the pond to catch Birmingham City's matchup against Leeds United ... and fans went bonkers when he showed up at a watering hole near St. Andrew's.

Brady's appearance at the pub was met with singing and cheering ... and it's clear he was loving every second of it.

TB12 got the VIP treatment at the match (as he should, he owns part of the organization) ... greeting kids on the field and enjoying the contest from a suite.

As we previously reported, Brady joined forces with the football club earlier this month ... becoming chairman of the advisory board.

Brady's presence might've brought the Blues some good luck ... 'cause Birmingham City ran away with the 1-0 win.