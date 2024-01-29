Nicki Minaj Releases 'Big Foot' Diss Track Aimed At Megan Thee Stallion, Fans Reject It

Nicki Minaj is firing back at Megan Thee Stallion in the form of a diss track of our own, the sinisterly titled "Big Foot" ... a direct response to Meg's recently released "Hiss" track, but it's not exactly getting rave reviews.

Over a bouncy piano beat, Nicki digs deep into her gossip bag and unloads on Meg with references to her late mother and ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine -- but was sure to open the track firing back at Meg for the "Megan's Law" dig at Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty.

Nicki raps, "This lil' beggin' whore talkin' 'bout Megan's Law/For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw (Ooh) If you a ghostwriter, party [Pardi] in Megan jaw ... Shots thrown, but I still ain't let Megan score!!!

Of course, Meg's "Hiss" ripped Nicki and her Kenneth with the line ... "These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law."

Play video content Stationhead

Since then, Nicki's been tweeting up a firestorm, adding several posts targeting Meg's mom, which was also brought up on "Big Foot" ... where she introduces a psychobabble séance to rap, "Lyin' on your dead mama" multiple times.

Nicki also seems to be under the impression that Meg’s Roc Nation label prez Desiree Perez is running a campaign to erase her place in history .... and heartily bragged about her song climbing iTunes with “no promo.”

Fans determined that was a lie ... her 72-hour social media spree is like the BIGGEST promo ever and even Nicki's most loyal Barbz have been admitting their Queen didn't gag anyone ... 'cept herself!!!

Several more trending topics such as "Stupid Hoe" and "Now Nicki" have also been blazing social media.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Basically, the Internet reaction is ... back to the drawing board, Nicki.