Big Meech Photographed at Halfway House After Transfer From Federal Prison

Big Meech is officially out of federal prison ... having just moved to the halfway house where he will continue to serve his sentence -- and, a pic of him has surfaced online.

The infamous cofounder of the Black Mafia Family was transferred from FCI Coleman Low to a community confinement center overseen by Miami Residential Reentry Management Office.

A new picture of Big Meech has surfaced.

Check out the picture ... Big Meech has his arm slung over another man's shoulder -- looking serious in the pic, but dressed in normal street clothes rather than a prison uniform.

As you know ... Meech was arrested back in 2005, on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008.

Earlier this year, a judge shortened his sentence by about three years. It's hard to say when Big Meech will be free to reenter society ... but, at least he's no longer in federal prison.

Meech's life story is the inspiration behind the 50 Cent-produced series "BMF" ... and, his son Lil Meech even plays a part in the series. It was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.

Whether Big Meech will get a chance to ever appear on the show like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 2 Chainz or Yung Miami, remains to be seen.