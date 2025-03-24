Boosie Badazz Facing Legal Action for Unauthorized Caleb Wilson Scholarship

Boosie Badazz's attempt at a good deed isn't going unpunished ... after the parents of hazing victim Caleb Wilson denied him permission to create a scholarship in the student's honor!!!

The Louisiana rap star unveiled the scholarship plans during his 6th annual Boosie Bash Festival at Southern University ... a jam-packed weekend boosted by GloRilla, Sexyy Red, DaBaby, and a ton of festivities.

Boosie told local outlets about his plans to launch the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship and even thanked Caleb's father for being a deciding factor when the event was facing cancelation.

But, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is claiming Wilson's parents did NOT give Boosie the green light, and sent him a fiery statement hinting he better lawyer up!!!

"Caleb Wilson’s parents have advised me that they have not given consent and know nothing about their son’s name and image being used to promote this event. They didn’t even know the event was happening. They have requested that his name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials. I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event."

The case made national news ... 3 people have been arrested for manslaughter in connection to Wilson's death and criminal hazing charges, and police are still actively investigating.