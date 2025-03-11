Boosie Badazz Show Shot Up After Gunman Slipped Through Security at Lounge

Play video content

Boosie Badazz's concert in Akron, Ohio was halted mid-show early Monday morning after gunshots rang out, leaving the Louisiana-born rapper fleeing for his life ... and 3 people injured.

Akron PD Deputy Chief Michael Miller tells TMZ Hip Hop ... At least one shot was fired while Boosie was performing onstage.

Boosie's actions appear to confirm the narrow miss in video ... you can hear the sounds, then see him flinch, duck, and run for cover as the fans inside the Field House Lounge scatter for safety.

Miller believes the gunman slipped through a blind spot or a side door with the weapon ... the venue has security -- non-police -- at the front entrance, and they pat down and scan people who come in.

Two male victims, 18 and 36, were shot in the torso area inside the bar, and a third male victim was grazed outside the venue.

The male shooting suspect fled the scene on foot. The venue has apologized for the violence.

While the motive remains unknown, cops don't think Boosie was the target.

The gunman appeared to have gotten into some type of altercation with another person in the crowd, and fired at least 2 shots, from what cops believe is a semiautomatic.

A pair of shell casings were also recovered at the scene and police are investigating for any potential surveillance video that will lead to a break in the case.