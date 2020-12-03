Boosie Badazz Reveals Gruesome Gunshot Injuries to Leg

Play video content @BoosienewIg/@chuckstarfilms

Boosie Badazz is making the most of what is clearly a gruesome situation -- using his leg injuries from last month's shooting in Dallas to promote a new song.

The rapper revealed the brutal aftermath of not only the shooting, but the multiple surgeries he's needed ... including a procedure to remove bullet fragments, and getting screws put into his foot.

As you can see ... it resulted in swelling, discoloration, and required several staples and stitches running from this thigh down past his knee.

The ghastly sight might leave Boosie's fans speechless, but he's using the video to accompany a new single, "Lost for Words," which he dropped Thursday.

Along with footage of his busted-up leg, the music vid shows the rapper recovering in the hospital and later at home with family.

As we reported ... Boosie didn't let the damage to his leg stop him from hosting events a couple weeks afterward -- on Thanksgiving in South Carolina and 2 days later in Alabama to celebrate his birthday.

Of course, Boosie had to roll into the clubs in a wheelchair ... but he appeared to take it all in stride.