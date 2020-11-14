Boosie Badazz Shot in the Leg in Dallas in Wake of Mo3 Killing

Exclusive

Boosie Badazz has a bullet hole in his leg after coming under gunfire during a trip to Dallas ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Boosie was shot at in Dallas Saturday, after rolling through town in what we're told was a sprinter van near a strip mall called Big T's Plaza. Yesterday evening, he stopped by another venue to pay his respects to recently murdered Dallas rapper Mo3 -- who was a friend and collaborator of his.

At some point, somebody opened fire on the vehicle and one of the bullets struck Boosie in the leg. We're told the shooters booked it, and Boosie and co. made their way to a hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound below the knee.

Our Boosie sources say he is doing okay ... his injury seems to be non-life-threatening.

boosie sprinter van was shot at today in dallas but he wasn’t hit good to hear fr 🙏🏾💯 #BOOSIE #Dallas pic.twitter.com/Uo2HUeQQ9E — lil latina fetish (@w8keee) November 14, 2020 @w8keee

Someone posted video of the Big T parking lot where the action supposedly went down, claiming Boosie was NOT shot -- but we've been told otherwise ... Boosie is, in fact, a patient being treated for his wounds. According to this purported witness though, there were multiple vehicles involved -- at least three of them.

Dallas PD tells us ... officers responded to reports of an armed encounter Saturday, where the callers stated someone had been shot but then fled in a private vehicle. We're told when the cops showed up at the scene, there was nobody around and no signs of a crime being committed.

We should note, the shooting comes just days after rapper Mo3 was shot dead in the same city on a freeway. Word is Mo3 had been feuding with a fellow rapper, but it's unclear if there's any connection between that and his slaying.

Cops haven't arrested a suspect yet in Mo's death case quite yet. It's unclear if there is any connection between his fatal shooting and Boosie's incident.