Boosie Badazz Selling His Jaguar After 'Stupid Ass' Nephew Wrecks It

Boosie Badazz Stupid Nephew Wrecked My Jag!!! Anybody Got $75k???

10/5/2020 3:04 PM PT
EXPENSIVE DAMAGE

Boosie Badazz has a deal for you, if you're looking for a brand new car ... that also happens to be freshly damaged by Boosie's nephew!!! Hey, we didn't say it was a good deal.

The rapper shared this amusing family drama Monday, saying ... "My nephew's stupid ass wrecked my Jag," which he claims is a one-of-a-kind 2021 model with only 2,000 miles on it.

Boosie, who sounds like he'd just rolled outta bed, said he's pissed off, tired, and looking to unload the car for a cool $75,000 ... despite a big dent and scratches over the front driver's side wheel well.

He doesn't say how much he paid for the brand new whip, or even which model it is -- so it's hard to tell if his list price of $75k is a deep discount. He also doesn't seem to know the extent of the car's damage either.

Okay, used car sales just ain't his thing.

Boosie says if he can't find a buyer soon, he's going to trade in the Jag for something else. Seems like he's not down with contacting his insurance provider or waiting around at a body shop.

BTW, anyone actually seen Boosie's nephew? Just checkin'.

Celebrity Car Crashes
Launch Gallery
Celebrity Car Crashes Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later