Two Men Shot Dead at Boosie Badazz Concert Venue in Iowa

An Iowa concert featuring Boosie Badazz was met with gunshots before the show even began ... leaving two men dead.

Boosie was set as the headliner for "The Pull Up Car Show" in Pacific Junction, IA ... a day packed with muscle cars, drag races, and live performances from various artists.

However, before the concert portion of the event was about to begin, shots were fired in the parking lot. Two men, both in their late twenties from Omaha, NE, died in the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

The concert was shut down and of course, Boosie was bummed. The rapper took to IG, explaining he was waiting hours for his performance and didn't seem too aware of the shooting. Boosie tried rallying his fans, saying to keep the party going at a nearby nightclub.