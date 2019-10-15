Art The Clown in 'All Hallows' Eve' 'Memba Him?!

Staten Island-local Mike Giannelli is best known for playing the creepy Art The Clown -- who terrorizes, tortures and murders young people on a VHS tape -- in the 2013 killer clown film "All Hallows' Eve."

Mike Giannelli is cemented into the ranks of classic homicidal clown movies including "Killer Klowns From Outer Space," "Poltergeist," 2019's "Joker" and of course Stephen King's "IT."