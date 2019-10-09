Little Russ Thompson in 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' 'Memba Him?!

Wyoming-native Thomas Wilson Brown was 17 years old when he hit the big screen as the dreamy next-door neighbor, Little Russ Thompson -- not to be confused with his dad, Big Russ Thompson, played by Matt Frewer -- in the classic 1989 mini-movie "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids."

Thomas Wilson Brown played the pint-size part alongside a cast of microscopic stars including Jared Rushton, as his punk little brother, Ron Thompson ... and Amy O'Neill as the neighbor crush, Amy Szalinski, and her nerdy little brother, Nick Szalinski, played by Robert Oliveri.