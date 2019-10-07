Otis Day in 'Animal House' 'Memba Him?!

DeWayne Jessie is best known for playing the "Shama Lama Ding Dong" and "Shout"-singing Otis Day (of Otis Day and The Knights) in the beer-chugging, toga-wearing, float-crashing comedy masterpiece, "National Lampoon's Animal House."

DeWayne Jessie partied in the college classic alongside legends like Tim Matheson as the ladies man, Eric "Otter" Stratton, Peter Riegert as the frat-bro BFF, Donald "Boon" Schoenstein ... and, of course, John Belushi as the Jack Daniels chugging Greek God, John "Bluto" Blutarsky.

Keep your ears to the ground because Jessie still performs live as Otis Day and The Knights.