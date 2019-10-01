Justin Bieber's Girl In 'Baby' Music Video 'Memba Her?!

San Jose-native Jasmine V (real name Jasmine Marie Villegas) was only 16 years old when she was the bowling and break-dancing love interest in Justin Bieber's music video for his breakout 2010 pop single, "Baby."

Three months later Jasmine V went on the play a smaller part in Justin Bieber and Sean Kingston's flip-flopping follow-up, "Eenie Meenie," in March 2010.

Since Jasmine V's debut, the Biebs' "Baby" vid has cranked out over two billion views on YouTube.

Jasmine now has a baby, baby, baby oooh of her own!!!