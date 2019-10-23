Marnie Piper in 'Halloweentown' 'Memba Her?!

Maryland-born actress Kimberly J. Brown was only 14 years old when she took on the role of the witch in training, Marnie Piper -- who leaves the mortal world with her siblings to battle the evil warlock, Kalabar -- in the OG 1998 Disney Channel spooky movie, "Halloweentown."

Kimberly J. Brown was cast alongside some other young actors including Joey Zimmerman as the middle sibling and bus-hopping brother, Dylan Piper, and Emily Roeske as the youngest sister and tagalong troublemaker, Sophie Piper.

Brown was also in the cinematic sequels including "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" and "Halloweentown High," but was ultimately replaced by Sara Paxton in the 2006 final film "Return To Halloweentown."