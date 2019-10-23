Marnie Piper in 'Halloweentown' 'Memba Her?!

Marnie Piper in 'Halloweentown' 'Memba Her?!

10/23/2019 12:01 AM PT
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Disney

Maryland-born actress Kimberly J. Brown was only 14 years old when she took on the role of the witch in training, Marnie Piper -- who leaves the mortal world with her siblings to battle the evil warlock, Kalabar -- in the OG 1998 Disney Channel spooky movie, "Halloweentown."

Kimberly J. Brown was cast alongside some other young actors including Joey Zimmerman as the middle sibling and bus-hopping brother, Dylan Piper, and Emily Roeske as the youngest sister and tagalong troublemaker, Sophie Piper.

Brown was also in the cinematic sequels including "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" and "Halloweentown High," but was ultimately replaced by Sara Paxton in the 2006 final film "Return To Halloweentown."

"Halloween is cool."

Guess what she looks like now at 34 years old!

More 'Memba Thems!

1 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video