Guess Who This Rowdy Runt Turned Into!
11/4/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this mean-mugging celebrity spawn was a triple threat in Hollywood she was just another goofy little girl making wacky looks for the camera in Miami, Florida.
You may have heard this cute kid's awesome vocal talents on songs like "Wait A Minute!" "Female Energy, Part 2" and "Whip My Hair," as well as a voice actor in the 2008 animated movie, "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" and the 2009 holiday hit cartoon, "Merry Madagascar."
The funny faced kid -- who was born in 2000 -- celebrated her 19th birthday late last week on Halloween.
