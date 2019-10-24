Guess Who This Denim Darling Turned Into!
Guess Who This Denim Darling Turned Into!
10/24/2019 12:01 AM PT
This little backward-hat-wearing girl earned stardom almost immediately. She appeared in over 100 TV commercials and, at just 12 years old, sang at the White House. She burst to stardom starring in the Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and as Sharpay Evans in "High School Musical."
Her acting gig's just part of her massive success. Thanks to her singing chops ... she went on to land a record deal with Warner Bros. and released her debut album, "Headstrong," in 2007. That album earned her a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.