Guess Who This Baseball Boy Turned Into!

Before this child cheesin' for the camera would grow up to join the Arrowverse, he was just a theater kid from Norfolk, Virginia.

While in college, he nabbed the role of Baby John in the Broadway Revival Tour of "West Side Story" ... and finished up just in time to start filming for his first big Hollywood gig on FOX's popular musical dramedy about high school kids.

The glee continued for him from there, when he landed a leading role on a Lifetime movie and a guest role on "90210."