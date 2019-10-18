Guess Who This Brown-Eyed Girl Turned Into!
10/18/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this brown-eyed girl started starring in movies and topping the charts, she was born and raised to humble beginnings in Texas. She got her first taste of entertainment with a role on "Barney & Friends" before catching her big break when she earned a recurring role on "Hannah Montana."
She moved to Los Angeles after she was cast for the lead role in "Wizards of Waverly Place," and her career kept taking off.
She scored her first record deal when she was just 16, and she's been hinting at a new album. She also famously dated Justin Bieber for years.
