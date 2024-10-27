Amber Rose Clarifies Claim Beyoncé Stole Her Speech, Just Trolling

Amber Rose says you can't even joke anymore without making international news ... saying she wasn't really throwing shade at Beyoncé -- she was just trollin' a friend.

The model and TV personality was out in full costume for a Hollywood Halloween party when photogs caught up with her ... and, they had to ask about her claims that the Queen Bey copied her speech for a recent Kamala Harris rally.

Play video content BACKGRID

ICYMI ... Beyoncé spoke at Harris' rally in Houston Friday night alongside her Destiny's Child compatriot Kelly Rowland -- where she said she wasn't speaking as a celebrity or a politician, but instead as a mother.

The popular celebrity-focused Instagram account The Shade Room posted a clip from the speech ... and in the comments, Amber wrote, "She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech."

Of course, the internet went nuts over the comment ... which Amber now says was a total troll job, no malicious intent behind it whatsoever.

Play video content

Amber says she trolls her friends all the time ... and, she's met Bey a few times -- so, this was just one pal giving a little guff to another.

AR says it's funny 'cause even trolling isn't safe anymore ... 'cause even little jokes can blow up wide.

Play video content TMZ.com

Worth noting ... Amber's already endorsed Donald Trump for prez, and with Bey backing Harris, it's easy to see why some people thought she was throwing real shade.

Rose also gives her thoughts on a ton of celebs backing Harris ... and, despite what some may think, she doesn't believe the Harris campaign is paying them for their support.