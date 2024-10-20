Amber Rose Addresses Wild 'College Hill' Brawl, Implies Big Talkers Can't Fight

Amber Rose speaks softly and carries a big right hook ... 'cause she was asked about her brawl with Joseline Hernandez on "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" -- and, she chose not to talk trash directly.

The model hosted a birthday bash with a Halloween theme Saturday ... complete with a red carpet where she took questions -- including one about the now infamous fight between her and Hernandez on 'College Hill' in 2023.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When asked about the recent footage that came out showing she didn't take a beating like many believed she had, Amber -- dressed like Marie Antoinette -- responds cooly that she's from South Philadelphia ... so, she knows how to brawl.

She then gives a sort of half-response ... you should listen to it for yourself, but basically she's implying that big talkers can't back it up with their fists.

Play video content

She ends it by saying she hopes Joseline, her partner and her daughter are doing fine these days.

TMZ broke the story ... releasing footage from the set of the full unedited fight back in July -- which kicks off after Hernandez accused Rose of not being proud to be Black. .

Rose gets up and starts wailing on Hernandez ... only stopping when others in the class wrench them apart.