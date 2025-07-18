Young Beyoncé Fan's Insect Freak-Out at Concert Sparks Panic, Stampede

Little Girl Bugs Out Over Creepy-Crawly at Concert ...

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour stop in ATL turned into pure chaos this week -- all because of a little girl who reportedly bugged out (literally!) over an insect ... sparking a stampede that sent multiple fans to the hospital!

Yup, a 10-year-old’s hysterical screams after spotting a tiny insect set off a wild chain reaction -- panicked fans bolted out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, cramming the escalator at Vine City MARTA station … which then malfunctioned!

Terrifying videos show the chaos -- fans sprinting on an escalator that suddenly sped up before slamming to a halt ... sending people tumbling all over each other after the concert was over.

“The initial reports were that a woman was scared of an insect and screamed and ran away from it, and others panicked not knowing what was happening,” a MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) spokesperson said in a statement, Atlanta News First reports.

11Alive later reported it was a 10-year-old girl at Monday night's concert who screamed after encountering a cockroach or "palmetto bug," according to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher.

Beyoncé fan Amber Anderson told Atlanta News First she was pinned under a man as a mob of about 20 people came crashing down on top of each other.