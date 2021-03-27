Beyonce's Storage Units Hit by Thieves, Over $1 Million in Goods Stolen

Someone hit the Beyhive ... Beyonce's storage units were broken into and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... 3 L.A. area storage units filled with Beyonce goodies were hit twice by thieves earlier this month, and the culprits swiped her expensive handbags and dresses.

While the storage units are being rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, we're told the missing items from the first heist all belong to Queen Bey.

Our sources say burglars came back within a week, and took down 3 storage units in the same facility ... making off with handbags, kids toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce's stylists.

Bey is the latest singer to have storage units burglarized, and we're told these kinds of crimes are on the rise. As we first reported, thieves recently stole clothes, family photos and mementos from Miley Cyrus' storage space.