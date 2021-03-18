Blue Ivy Wears Crown, Drinks Out of Her First Grammy Award

Blue Ivy's showing there's a new queen in the making ... and she's drinking it all in.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's 9-year-old daughter celebrated winning her first Grammy last weekend in style ... wearing a gold crown to match the award.

The photos of Blue Ivy -- one in which she's holding her Grammy and smiling and another where she's sipping out of it with a straw -- were shared by her mom at the end of a video montage. The sipping one has major Notorious B.I.G. vibes with the crown and red background.

Beyonce's Instagram video -- set to her award-winning "Black Parade" -- features a timeline of her setting the record for most Grammy wins by a female artist and most by any singer, male or female, with 28 ... with the special tribute to Blue Ivy at the end.

