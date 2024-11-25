Ne-Yo Gets Into Boxing Management ... Signs Paul Bamba!

Ne-Yo is getting into boxing ... as a manager! The Grammy Award winner just signed his first fighter, Paul Bamba!

TMZ Sports has learned the R&B star recently signed 35-year-old Bamba, 18-3 with 17 knockouts, just about a month before the boxer fights Rogelio "Porky" Medina for the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title.

“I’m honored to work with NE-YO in this capacity and I’m grateful for his unwavering confidence in me,” Bamba, the WBA NABA Cruiserweight champ, said.

“I know he has the ability to open new doors and create opportunities for me to elevate as a fighter. It’s going to be an exciting new chapter.”

Ne-Yo and Paul go back ... they're buddies, and the boxer has even trained his now-rep in the gym.

Of course, for Ne-Yo, one of the most successful artists of the last 2 decades, it's a totally new chapter.

As for Bamba, he's racked up 13 consecutive knockouts, with the most recent coming against Santander Silgado Gelez in November.