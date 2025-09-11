Ne-Yo Steps Out With All 4 Girlfriends, Says Life Is Like a Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Ne-Yo’s life isn’t 3D, it’s 4D ... girlfriends and all, which he says makes his life seem like one big blockbuster!

We spotted the singer Wednesday rolling out of Wally’s in L.A. with his 4 leading ladies -- Cristina, Arielle, Moneii, and Bri -- and he tells TMZ don’t expect a reality show anytime soon ... he’s keeping this love story off-screen, no matter how binge-worthy it looks.

Ne-Yo shut it down -- saying his world’s already a full-blown movie, so why downgrade to reality TV when he’s living the epic on his own terms?

When we asked if the magic number’s still four ... you gotta peep the clip, 'cause Ne-Yo literally counts them off like kids on a field trip -- and yep, roll call complete, all present and accounted for!