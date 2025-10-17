Saweetie Threatens Legal Action Against Woman Claiming She's Owed Money

Saweetie is drawing the line and entering her lawyers into the chat ... a very gossipy chat, after a woman claiming to be her ex-road manager has been drilling the rapper online for days with drug abuse and prostitution allegations!!!

On Friday, Saweetie sent out a firm statement, which reads ... “The recent accusations made about me are false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing. These claims misrepresent the facts and are solely aimed to damage my reputation."

"This person never managed me. She was simply introduced to me by family. Her motives are now obvious. I’ll let the lawyers take it from here.”

That person is UK-based promoter Maybach May ... who's been going on a Nicki Minaj-sized rampage for days now, claiming that both Saweetie and her pro footballer BF, Jadon Sancho, owe her a ton of fish and chips!!!

We broke the story ... Jadon got Saweetie's middle name, Qiava, tatted on his neck, confirming their dating rumors ... but May claims it was she who masterminded their hookup for press -- only for Saweetie to turn around and tell Jadon not to pay her services.

May also broadcast to the world that Saweetie's alleged coke use has her feeling brave, but promises she has even more receipts if her debt isn't absolved bloody stat!

As for the Aston Villa soccer star, May claims Jadon has been lagging on the field because he's too addicted to whippets.