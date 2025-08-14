Saweetie & Jadon Sancho Hit Tattoo Shop, Soccer Star Gets Her Middle Name Inked

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Saweetie & Jadon Sancho Soccer Star Gets Rapper's Name Tatted Behind His Ear

Saweetie and Manchester United star Jadon Sancho have been a rumored couple for months ... and their recent trip to a renowned tattoo shop possibly reveals their bond goes BEYOND skin deep!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained images of Saweetie and Jadon hitting up The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica this summer ... where the heavily tatted athlete expanded his art physique -- by adding Saweetie's middle name, Qiava, on his neck behind the left ear.

The tat has a nice, stylish flair in cursive ... we know das right!!! 💅🏼

Jadon also got a previous tattoo on his hand that read "her only" covered up with a colorful flower arrangement ... whoever "she" was, is old news now!!!

Saweetie Shows Off Summer-Ready Bod In Stringy Bikini
We're told Saweetie and Jadon were kissing in the shop and showing plenty of affection ... and we know das right!!! 💅🏼

The "My Type" rapper was born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, and has been linked to Jadon for months ... she's been present for his matches and it was discovered he had Saweetie's "PB" mug on his iPhone lock screen.

Saweetie's currently on the media run promoting her new "Hella Pressure" EP featuring the song "twinzzz" ... and now we know who she's talking about!!!

