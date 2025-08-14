Saweetie & Jadon Sancho Hit Tattoo Shop, Soccer Star Gets Her Middle Name Inked

Saweetie and Manchester United star Jadon Sancho have been a rumored couple for months ... and their recent trip to a renowned tattoo shop possibly reveals their bond goes BEYOND skin deep!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained images of Saweetie and Jadon hitting up The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica this summer ... where the heavily tatted athlete expanded his art physique -- by adding Saweetie's middle name, Qiava, on his neck behind the left ear.

The tat has a nice, stylish flair in cursive ... we know das right!!! 💅🏼

Jadon also got a previous tattoo on his hand that read "her only" covered up with a colorful flower arrangement ... whoever "she" was, is old news now!!!

We're told Saweetie and Jadon were kissing in the shop and showing plenty of affection ... and we know das right!!! 💅🏼

Jadon Sancho & Saweetie linkup at the Chelsea vs Bournemouth game ⚽️🏟️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/dQMdSGd2VL — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) January 14, 2025 @AkpraiseMedia

The "My Type" rapper was born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, and has been linked to Jadon for months ... she's been present for his matches and it was discovered he had Saweetie's "PB" mug on his iPhone lock screen.