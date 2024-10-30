Saweetie Recreates 'The Dark Knight' Joker Pencil Trick Skit for Halloween

Saweetie is all for her fans dressing up as her for Halloween, but she's going a completely different route with her costume ... Heath Ledger's Joker!!!

The "Tap In" rapper went full Clown Princess of Crime Wednesday when she digitally inserted herself into the classic film "The Dark Knight" as The Joker ... y'know, the part where Michael Jai White's character had to pick his mans up!!!

Her makeup, mannerisms and hunched posture were all spot-on ... Heath famously won an Oscar for his performance -- Saweetie's future looks bright!!!

We just spoke to her about her love for Halloween, and while she encouraged her Icy Gang supporters to channel her many looks, she opted to keep it pretty in purple!!!

Diddy stepped out as The Joker a couple years back, getting into fights and even telling Jimmy Kimmel that Warner Bros. banned him from using the supervillain's likeness.

Given recent events, Kimmel must be ashamed of the interview ... because it's since been relisted as private!!!