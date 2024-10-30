Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Saweetie Recreates 'The Dark Knight' Joker Pencil Trick Skit for Halloween

Saweetie How About A Magic Trick??? ✏️ Sinisterly Recreates Heath's Joker For Halloween

Saweetie heath ledger joker
Getty/Alamy

Saweetie is all for her fans dressing up as her for Halloween, but she's going a completely different route with her costume ... Heath Ledger's Joker!!!

The "Tap In" rapper went full Clown Princess of Crime Wednesday when she digitally inserted herself into the classic film "The Dark Knight" as The Joker ... y'know, the part where Michael Jai White's character had to pick his mans up!!!

Her makeup, mannerisms and hunched posture were all spot-on ... Heath famously won an Oscar for his performance -- Saweetie's future looks bright!!!

TMZ.com

We just spoke to her about her love for Halloween, and while she encouraged her Icy Gang supporters to channel her many looks, she opted to keep it pretty in purple!!!

BACKGRID

Diddy stepped out as The Joker a couple years back, getting into fights and even telling Jimmy Kimmel that Warner Bros. banned him from using the supervillain's likeness.

Given recent events, Kimmel must be ashamed of the interview ... because it's since been relisted as private!!!

Saweetie will have no such issues ... she's Team Warner and we hear there's plenty of holiday spirit where this came from!!!

