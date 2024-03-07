Saweetie Aces Billboard Awards Teleprompter After VMAs Mishap

Play video content TMZ.com

Saweetie was all the way tapped in at Billboard's Women in Music last night with zero signs of stage fright ... a triumph after she went viral for struggling on the podium at another event.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Saweetie inside the YouTube Theater booming with confidence in a sultry black split dress as she presented Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko with the Impact Award.

Saweetie wasn't the only one dazzling in a slinky wardrobe -- just ask Katy Perry, who tantalized the Billboard blue carpet in a g-string thong ... but the night was all about female empowerment.

Saweetie showed love to all the women in the room ... Ice Spice, Victoria Monet and Coco Jones, were definitely doing it for her.

She also put her USC degree to use and wooed the audience with a little Spanish speaking ... her shout-outs for Miko, Karol G and Bad Bunny even earned her brownie points with the crowd!!!