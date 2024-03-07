Katy Perry Wears Sexy Laced-Up Red Dress, Exposes Butt in G-String

Katy Perry knows how to wow an audience with her songs ... but now she's doing it with her thong.

On Wednesday night, the singer hit the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards in Los Angeles – posing for pap pics in a crimson dress and corset, both of which were laced up in the back, and which completely left her ass exposed.

Katy swung around to show her rear end, making sure everyone got a good look. As you can see, but her G-string was in full view -- and she wasn't shy about it.

Katy didn't seem to mind at all and, of course, neither did the photogs. She even flashed a grin, winked and stuck out her tongue. Indeed, it's very 2010s KP.

After several minutes, Katy walked off, heading inside the YouTube Theater to enjoy the event with other notable artists, such as Ice Spice, Victoria Monét and Ellie Goulding. Even though Katy was hard to beat ... the other ladies looked good too.

Other attendees included Karol G -- honored as Woman of the Year -- as well as Charli XCX, Maren Morris, NewJeans, Tems and Young Miko. Traci Ellis Ross hosted the awards show.