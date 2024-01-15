Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
YG & Saweetie Break Up After Dating Less Than 1 Year

YG & Saweetie Back To The Streets We Go!!! ... Breakup Is Amicable

1/15/2024 1:25 PM PT
Saweetie yg
YG and Saweetie's relationship won’t have a 2024 encore … the couple reportedly called things quits --  without a hitch.

Reps for both artists tell The Shade Room the decision to end their roughly 7-month romance came on a mutual decision -- they both think they’re better off as friends.

The West Coast rappers confirmed their union last May amid a steamy Mexican vacation and continued to step out together -- and also collaborate, as they did for Saweetie's "Birthday" single during her birthday month.

Don’t expect to see them bounce out with someone new … they’re both said to be busy with their careers going forward.

Looks like it was fun while it lasted!!!

