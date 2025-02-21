Luigi Mangione Appears In Court In CEO Murder Case

Play video content

Luigi Mangione is back in court, providing the first look at the accused killer after spending the last two months behind bars.

Luigi, the guy who is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthCare Group CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan, went before a judge Friday in a status hearing in his state case.

It's the first time we've seen Luigi since his December arraignment ... and folks were interested in how he would look after spending the past few months at MDC in Brooklyn, the jail where Diddy is being held pending his own trial.

When Luigi walked into the courtroom, we're told the place erupted in cheers for the controversial figure ... who has taken on folk legend status since he was arrested.

For his part, Luigi's pled not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges ... which could put him behind bars for the rest of his life if he's convicted. The feds have also charged him with murder and stalking.

Luigi's had a cult following ever since his December arrest, and folks have donated $500,000 to his legal defense fund.

Before his court appearance, a new show of support popped up in New York City... a giant poster portraying Luigi as an apostle with the words "FREE LUIGI."