Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Luigi Mangione Appears In Court In CEO Murder Case

Luigi Mangione I'm Back In Court!!!

Published
022125_luigi_entrance_kal_v2
LUIGI'S DAY IN COURT

Luigi Mangione is back in court, providing the first look at the accused killer after spending the last two months behind bars.

Luigi, the guy who is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthCare Group CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan, went before a judge Friday in a status hearing in his state case.

Luigi Mangione -- The Scene Outside Court
Launch Gallery
Scene Outside The Court Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

It's the first time we've seen Luigi since his December arraignment ... and folks were interested in how he would look after spending the past few months at MDC in Brooklyn, the jail where Diddy is being held pending his own trial.

When Luigi walked into the courtroom, we're told the place erupted in cheers for the controversial figure ... who has taken on folk legend status since he was arrested.

luigi-mangione-timeline-video-thumbnail-1280x720
LUIGI MANGIONE: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS
TMZ.com

For his part, Luigi's pled not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges ... which could put him behind bars for the rest of his life if he's convicted. The feds have also charged him with murder and stalking.

Luigi Mangione-INLINE-HULU

Luigi's had a cult following ever since his December arrest, and folks have donated $500,000 to his legal defense fund.

022125_luigi_truck_kal
TAKING TO THE STREETS
FreedomNews.TV

Before his court appearance, a new show of support popped up in New York City... a giant poster portraying Luigi as an apostle with the words "FREE LUIGI."

Brian Thompson united healthcare shot linkedin
Linkedin

Luigi's been thankful for all the support ... he launched his website and broke his silence on Valentine's Day, telling his fans he's "overwhelmed by" and "grateful."

related articles