Luigi Mangione McDonald's Yelp Page Infested With A.I. Rat Art

Law enforcement may be praising the McDonald's employee who helped capture Luigi Mangione, but his supporters are pissed -- and they're taking it out on the restaurant's Yelp page.

Here's the deal ... Mangione was apprehended Monday at a Pennsylvania Mickey D's ... and hours later, the Manhattan D.A. charged him with murder in the brazen December 4 fatal shooting of Brian Thompson.

Since then ... the Yelp page for the Altoona location has been overrun by Mangione admirers, who have smeared the site with poor reviews and (pretty creative) A.I. images ... all revolving around rats.

It got so bad, Yelp had to step in and close the comments section ... adding a note that the page had been flooded with malicious reviews.

A yet-to-be-identified employee of the location is the one who called the cops when customers spotted Mangione chowing down on breakfast ... leading to his arrest.

The twisted reaction from Mangione admirers is hardly a surprise ... even before any suspect was identified in the cold-blooded slaying of Thompson, the assailant was being praised by those who hate insurance companies.

Mere minutes after the suspect was identified and Internet sleuths found his socials ... admirers began posting Super Mario Bros. and "Sopranos" memes celebrating Mangione.

So, it's also not shocking there's now merchandise celebrating the suspect ... From shirts to cups, a Christmas ornament, and even a mock-Time Person of the Year cover ... the morbid offerings continue to expand.