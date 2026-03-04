World No. 1 Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Engaged, Flashes Huge Diamond

Aryna Sabalenka is heading into Indian Wells with a brand-new title -- fiancée.

The WTA world No. 1 player announced that her boyfriend, Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis, popped the question on Tuesday … sharing a video of the moment on Instagram with the caption “You & me, forever” alongside a ring and heart emoji.

The footage shows Frangulis getting down on one knee and presenting the 27-year-old Belarusian with a sparkling diamond -- and judging by the video, the tennis star didn’t see it coming.

Sabalenka was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt for the moment … a surprise proposal for the Gucci ambassador, who’s usually seen in far more glam looks.

The engagement news quickly spread through the tennis world -- with stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Amanda Anisimova flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

The happy milestone comes after a difficult stretch in Sabalenka’s personal life. Her former boyfriend, ex-NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, died by suicide in March 2024 -- a tragedy that rocked the tennis star during the early part of that season.

Now, Sabalenka appears to be entering a brighter chapter as she arrives at the Indian Wells Open, her first tournament since reaching the final of the Australian Open earlier this year.

It’s been a busy stretch for the world No. 1 ... she introduced fans on Monday to her new puppy, Ash -- and now she’s gained a fiancé as well.

On the tennis side, Sabalenka has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Alycia Parks vs. Himeno Sakatsume later this week.