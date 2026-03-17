Tennis Superstar Daniil Medvedev's Bags Missing Ahead of Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev is on the verge of another signature outburst -- the tennis superstar is begging for assistance after touching down in Florida for the Miami Open ... only for his bags not to arrive.

The Russian pro went to social media to explain his current situation ... saying he could use "a little help" from United Airlines.

The 30-year-old explained he flew out of Palm Springs International Airport after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Indian Wells Masters over the weekend ... but the equipment he needs to do his job is nowhere to be found.

The clock is ticking ... as Medvedev will hit the court in the round of 64 in Miami Gardens on Friday. His opponent is to be determined.

United replied to his X post about an hour after it was published ... with the airline asking him to privately message over some details so it can investigate.