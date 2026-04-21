Former Tennis Pro and Playboy Model Ashley Harkleroad Speaks Out On Breakup

Former tennis star and Playboy model Ashley Harkleroad is breaking her silence on her marriage ending after 16 years ... telling TMZ Sports she's finally getting what she deserves -- freedom.

The 40-year-old athlete released a statement to us after we broke the news of her husband, Chuck Adams, filing for separation earlier this month ... and it's safe to say she's found her silver lining.

“I got married when I was 19 years old, I’ve spent the majority of my life listening to men, obeying them, my dad, my coach who was also my husband, and although he is an incredible father and life long friend it’s time for me to live my life on my own terms," Harkleroad told us.

"I deserve that. Freedom.”

As we previously reported, Adams -- a singles player and coach -- cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

He's seeking joint custody of their two kids -- ages 17 and 15 -- with Harkleroad taking physical custody and Adams getting visitation.

Adams also requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Harkleroad.

The two got married in September 2009.

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