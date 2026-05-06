Venus Williams Says Preparing For Met Gala Is 'Much Tougher' Than Grand Slam

Play video content Video: Venus Williams Says Met Gala Prep ‘Far Tougher’ Than Grand Slam Raising Cane's

If you thought preparing to compete against some of the greatest tennis players alive was tough, try planning the world's biggest night in fashion!!

Venus Williams was co-chair for the 2026 Met Gala alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour ... and she aced the gig, all while looking like royalty.

But the work behind the scenes that folks don't get to see was no joke ... and Williams told TMZ Sports it's unlike anything she experienced on the court.

"I think preparing for the event was much tougher," Williams said with a laugh from Raising Cane's in NYC after the gala.

"This dress alone took about five hours of fittings. Yeah, and everything that goes into getting ready. It’s like a marathon, literally."

She went on to say she'd rather try her chances at a Grand Slam before the Met ... but called them "equally tough."

Williams stunned with a Swarovski crystal-studded gown and flashy necklace for the festivities.

The large dazzling jewelry swooped over her shoulders and resembled the Wimbledon's Venus Rosewater Dish -- fitting, since she's won it five times.

It also served as an homage to her family and her tennis career -- in which she secured seven Grand Slam singles championships, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Despite all the pressure, Venus said it was an incredible experience and the highest honor.

"The best part about being co-chair is definitely getting to spend time with Anna Wintour and the other co-chairs and also time with the designers. To be that close to fashion, all those things. But most of all, the honor of it all, it’s just a real honor."

The theme of the night was “Costume Art” with a dress code “Fashion is Art” ... which was taken in stride by other athletes in attendance -- Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and more.