Cops Reportedly Wanted to Arrest Rep. Cory Mills After Assault Call

Representative Cory Mills was nearly arrested by cops more than a year ago ... this according to a report from the Washington Post based on newly reviewed body cam footage.

WaPo released a story based on documents and video from February 19, 2025 of officers speaking to a woman who initially claimed Rep. Cory Mills attacked her.

According to the Post -- who got the footage via court order last month -- the woman showed Officer Richard Mazloom bruises on her body she said Mills had caused during an argument before changing her story.

We should say from the outset ... Rep. Mills tells TMZ, "This was from more than a year ago and the case was closed, and I was found to have had no wrongdoing. Even the MPD police supervisor who showed up determined no assault or probable cause had taken place."

During her conversation with Mazloom, WaPo says the woman received a call ... and later told the officer an unidentified man wanted her to say the marks on her body "were from our vacation and that I bruise easily." Mazloom told fellow officers he believed this man to be Mills himself.

Officers spoke to Mills ... who insisted any arrest would be "weaponized" against him -- and, he even tried to call then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. Officers warned him not to make a call to anyone.

Officer Mazloom told Mills he needed to take him down to the police station ... and, Mills questioned why he would do that without any evidence to prove the alleged assault occurred.

Another officer spoke to the woman ... who the Washington Post says then told a different story. She claimed the two had gotten into a fight -- and she didn't remember who threw the first punch.

Ultimately, Lt. Seth Anderson arrived at the scene ... and he told his fellow officers, "I don’t see the value of making an arrest on simple assault if we have a complainant who’s working against us."

Mazloom tried to have the woman show her burises to the lieutenant ... but she claimed one was from eczema and another from riding a camel in Dubai.