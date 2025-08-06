Florida Congressman Cory Mills Allegedly Threatened to Release Ex's Nudes

Florida Congressman Cory Mills allegedly threatened to leak a pageant queen's sex tapes after she dumped him ... according to a shocking new report.

The Republican representative from the Sunshine State's 7th District has been accused by Lindsey Langston -- a Florida Republican state committee member and winner of the 2024 Miss United States beauty pageant.

Cops say Langston told them Mills contacted her numerous times and threatened to release nude images and videos of them having sex after they split ... and, cops also put in the report that she showed them texts of the alleged threats.

Langston filed the report on Mills on July 14 for those alleged threats ... and, cops say she also accused him of threatening to harm her future romantic partners.

Congressman Mills has not been charged with a crime at the time of publishing, and strenuously denies the allegations against him ... telling Politico in a statement, "These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District.”

Langston said she was in a relationship with Mills from November 2021 until February of this year ... though she told cops the two broke up amid assault rumors about Mills. Mills has denied that any assault ever took place.

BTW ... Mills married his wife Rana Al Saadi in 2014. Unclear if they are still married at this time.