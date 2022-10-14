Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Manhattan’s Congressional Candidate Releases Porn Video To Promote Sex Positivity

New York Congressional Race I'm Promoting Sex Positivity ... Willing to Go Deep for Your Vote!!!

10/14/2022 1:08 PM PT
mike itkis Bucket List Bonanza

Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis is letting it all hang out to win votes ... releasing a sex tape to show he's got the goods to go to Washington.

Itkis is locked in battle with the long-time incumbent, Rep. Jerry Nadler. The challenger is running on a sex-positive platform, so to prove he's not all talk, he posted a 13 min video of him doing the deed with porn star Nicole Sage. He posted the vid -- titled "Bucket List Bonanza" -- on a popular porn site.

As for his bona fides ... Itkis is all about legalizing sex work, so that's how he rolls.

mike itkis
itkisforcongress

He told City & State, "If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And, the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

The 53-year-old is running as a 3rd party independent ... kind of a cross between the Birthday Party and the Birthday Suit Party!

He says it's the first time he's ever had sex on camera ...  “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But, I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”

Politics ... it's a hard business.

