Kanye West Votes For Himself in 2020 Presidential Election

Kanye West just hit the polls and cast his vote for the candidate he truly trusts ... himself.

The rapper made his vote count Tuesday in Park County, Wyoming, where he wrote-in himself and running-mate, Michelle Tidball, for President and Vice President. Remember, they're running independent, under the Birthday Party ... according to candidate Ye.

Kanye shot video of himself submitting his ballot with the caption, "KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ." He tweeted a similar video that also said, "The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world."

Ye's political journey didn't come without its bumps on the road ... from getting tons of shade from celebs and being called a narcissist ... to losing a battle to get on the Wisconsin ballot. He was also widely accused of being in cahoots with the GOP to run a spoiler campaign.

Not long ago ... Kanye appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and revealed he was open to running for California Gov. if it helped him get his political feet wet. That being said, he insisted the presidency is his ultimate goal, even if it meant having to try again in 2024. He also didn't rule out running as a Democrat.