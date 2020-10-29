Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian Hologram of Her Dad for 40th Birthday

Play video content Exclusive Details

Kim Kardashian got a virtual reunion with her father -- an amazing 3-D hologram was her 40th birthday gift from her hubby, Kanye West.

Kim just shared an incredible video of Robert Kardashian Sr. in hologram form, and it will blow you away.

Our sources tell us Kim got the surprise from Kanye during her bday getaway to a private island. Ye led Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob into a dark room where the hologram was unveiled.

Robert's hologram speaks to Kim for about 3 minutes, wishing her a happy birthday and telling her how proud he is of her.

Kudos to Kanye, because the quality of the hologram is awesome -- it really feels like he was in the room. Kim's dad also told her he's excited she's following in his footsteps as a lawyer and he's proud of the great mom she's become. A definite "cue the waterworks" moment.

Our sources say Kim, Kris and her sisters watched the hologram several times along with their guests ... and then the family asked to be alone with it.

Kanye's obviously paid a lot of attention to stories about Robert Sr. ... we're told Kim always told Ye about him, including how he'd leave her love notes and was always super supportive.

A lot of work went into the hologram ... our sources say Kanye spent a lot of time in the studio pouring over old video and audio of Robert to bring the vision to life, and AI was used to finish off the project, which Kanye started in early September.