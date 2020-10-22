Amber Rose Says Kanye West Bullied Her For 10 Years, Slut Shamed Her

Amber Rose is railing against her ex, Kanye West ... claiming he's consistently bullied her since their breakup in a way that reminds her of President Trump.

Amber pulled no punches as she called out Kanye as a narcissist in response to the "30 showers" jab he took at her in 2015 ... 5 years after they split.

She went off on him on the popular "No Jumper" YouTube channel, and told Adam22 ... "I don't know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?" Amber added, "You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?"

Amber's essentially saying she's stunned that 10 years after their breakup Kanye's still bullying her, saying, "Even if someone is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years."

The most recent example? Amber says Kanye, at one of his so-called presidential campaign rallies, called her a prostitute. She said, "He just called me a prostitute at his rally. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don't talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews 'cause it's a big part of why I'm famous so I try to give good interviews and not shy away from that, but at the same time, it's like, 'Bro, leave me alone.'"

When Adam22 brought up all of this, Amber responded, "That's what narcissists do, you share 2 years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person and then the person decides this isn't what they want their life to be. I opted out."

Amber also talked about Kanye's presidential bid and said there's strong similarities between him and the President.