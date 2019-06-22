Amber Rose Looks Amazin' ... Hits Up Concert with BF During BET Weekend

Amber Rose Looks Amazing Pregnant as She and Boyfriend Hit Up Concert

Amber Rose is incapable of looking anything but great ... in all shapes and sizes!!!

Amber and her BF, Alexander "AE" Edwards, hit up Staples Center Friday night, where they took in a concert with the likes of Meek Mill, YG, A-Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Blueface.

Amber announced on April 3 that she's pregnant, and she showed off the work in progress in spectacular fashion.

There's an interesting connection with AE. He's Tyga's best friend. As you know, Tyga and Blac Chyna had a kid together and Chyna is Amber's best friend.

Hollywood ... it's just a small village.