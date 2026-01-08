'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun's DUI Arrest Record Completely Expunged

"Succession" star Nicholas Braun is free and clear after his DUI arrest earlier this year ... TMZ has learned the record has been completely expunged.

Av Harris, a rep for New Hampshire Judicial Branch, tells TMZ ... Not only has the DUI case been dropped against Braun, but -- as of December 10, 2025 -- a judge granted a petition to annul the record. A certificate of annulment was issued December 17, meaning the public record has been completely erased ... like it never existed.

We reached out to police, prosecutors and Braun's defense attorney to find out exactly why the charges were dropped. So far no word back.

But, this is all great news for Braun, considering he owns a bar called Ray's in New York City.

As we reported ... good ol' Cousin Greg pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor DUI charge he was arrested for in August. The 37-year-old actor was ordered to stay away from alcohol, narcotics and controlled substances while the case was still active ... but that's all behind him now.

Nicholas, of course, has appeared in several movies -- including "Zola" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" -- but you can likely see him next in his own bar, now that he can imbibe again.