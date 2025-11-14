Ravens' Ben Cleveland Cuts Plea Deal In DUI Case, Gets Probation

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has cut a plea deal with prosecutors in his DUI case and has been sentenced to probation ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents we obtained, the Ravens guard pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to one count of DUI following his arrest in February -- where cops say he blew a .178 (more than two times the legal limit) on a breathalyzer after he was spotted driving erratically.

As part of his deal, he is set to serve a 12-month probation period. While he was supposed to spend 24 hours behind bars ... they credited the 27-year-old with time served.

Beyond that, he has been ordered to 40 hours of community service to be completed within six months of his sentencing, not to consume any alcoholic beverage or drugs unless prescribed and to attend and complete a DUI Risk Reduction program and a victim impact panel.

We've reached out to Cleveland's attorney and the Ravens for comment.

In police documents we obtained at the time of his arrest, Ben admitted to drinking "approximately 3-4 beers" at a nearby country club before he got behind the wheel.